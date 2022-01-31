Menards Bridgeport, West Virginia build shows signs of life

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A several-year-long project on a new home improvement superstore, in Bridgeport, is showing new signs of life.

A sign, proclaiming that Menards is “coming soon” was recently erected along WV Route 279 and the entrance to the new development where the store is set to be located.

In March of 2019, Harrison County Commissioners approved a tax increment financing district(TIF) for a 67 acre retail site to be developed, just off of the Jerry Dove exit of Interstate 79, across from the current Charles Pointe development.

Also in 2019, Charles Pointe’s developers, Genesis partners announced that Menards would anchor the new “massive retail complex.” Development of Charles Pointe Crossing would require moving more than four million cubic yards of earth, developers said at the time. Evidence of major earth-moving operations has been seen, over the past several years, from I-79 and Jerry Dove Drive, but with no direct view or public access to the site, questions have swirled about what was going on with the development. Initial plans called for the complex to open in 2021

Entrance to Charles Pointe Crossing, Menards, in Bridgeport, WV

Meanwhile, another Menards location has opened in the WestRidge development, off of I-79 in the Morgantown area.