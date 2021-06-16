MHIRJ Aviation announces $20M expansion at North Central WV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Officials with MHIRJ Aviation announced a $20M expansion of its West Virginia Service Center at the North Central Regional Airport Aerotech Business Park, in Bridgeport, Wednesday.
The expansion will update the existing Mitsubishi hangars and add 100,000 square feet to them.
Construction of the Aerotech Business Park is estimated to create more than 1,000 jobs and double the annual economic impact of the airport to more than $2 billion. The Aerotech Business Park project consists of two phases that will add a new terminal with access to WV Route 279, a new parking facility and a 100-acre AeroTech Park with direct access to the airport’s 7,800-foot runway, which is the longest commercial runway in the state.
Joining MHIRJ officials at Wednesday’s announcement were Gov. Jim Justice, State Senator Mike Romano, D-12th District, Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle, North Central WV Airport Director Rick Rock, along with representatives from Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. David McKinley’s offices.
“Mitsubishi’s expansion at the North Central Regional Airport Aerotech Business Park is another round of fantastic news for the North Central Regional Airport and our entire state. Work to expand Mitsubishi’s hangars will begin soon and will create more than 300 new jobs in the process. I applaud everyone who has worked hard to ensure this process was completed quickly despite months of delay. I am excited for Mitsubishi’s investment in the new Aerotech Business Park and the growth it will bring for our regional economy and workforce.”Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV
“Today’s announcement of further investment by Mitsubishi in West Virginia means more jobs and more growth for our state. The local leadership of the Benedum Airport Authority, particularly Airport Director Rick Rock, Commissioner David Hinkle, and Mayor Andy Lang has been steadfast in their dedication to growing the aerospace economy in north central West Virginia, and I appreciate their efforts in helping make this happen. Today marks another milestone in this strong partnership that will continue to drive economic growth and commercial investments for years to come.”Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, D-WV