MHIRJ Aviation announces $20M expansion at North Central WV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Officials with MHIRJ Aviation announced a $20M expansion of its West Virginia Service Center at the North Central Regional Airport Aerotech Business Park, in Bridgeport, Wednesday.

The expansion will update the existing Mitsubishi hangars and add 100,000 square feet to them.

Construction of the Aerotech Business Park is estimated to create more than 1,000 jobs and double the annual economic impact of the airport to more than $2 billion. The Aerotech Business Park project consists of two phases that will add a new terminal with access to WV Route 279, a new parking facility and a 100-acre AeroTech Park with direct access to the airport’s 7,800-foot runway, which is the longest commercial runway in the state.

Joining MHIRJ officials at Wednesday’s announcement were Gov. Jim Justice, State Senator Mike Romano, D-12th District, Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle, North Central WV Airport Director Rick Rock, along with representatives from Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. David McKinley’s offices.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin(D-WV)

“Mitsubishi’s expansion at the North Central Regional Airport Aerotech Business Park is another round of fantastic news for the North Central Regional Airport and our entire state. Work to expand Mitsubishi’s hangars will begin soon and will create more than 300 new jobs in the process. I applaud everyone who has worked hard to ensure this process was completed quickly despite months of delay. I am excited for Mitsubishi’s investment in the new Aerotech Business Park and the growth it will bring for our regional economy and workforce.” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV

