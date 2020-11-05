MHIRJ Aviation Inc. announces hiring plan for 300 available positions at Bridgeport location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – MHIRJ Aviation Inc. (MHIRJ) announced that it will be launching a recruitment campaign at both its Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Tucson, Arizona Service Centers hiring up to 300 Aircraft Technicians in Structures, Maintenance, and Avionics.

“To cater to the growing demand in aftermarket services, we are currently expanding our service centers manpower to continue to offer world-class services to the national and international markets,” said Stephen McCoy, Head of Commercial Aircraft Service Centers. “We want to benefit from the expertise that is available to continue driving growth and investing in the future. We value our diversified workforce, who are talented, dedicated, and motivated, and are a key asset in keeping the fleets flying. Therefore, we provide them with an environment that fosters and celebrates their growth.”

This announcement coincides with Gov. Jim Justice’s recent visit to Bridgeport to announce that additional jobs coming to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries at the North Central West Virginia Airport. Both of which are expected to boost the job market in the area.

The release explained that MHIRJ offers the stability of a large corporation with flexible and transparent leadership, continual learning opportunities, and a healthy work-life balance with the intent to provide each employee with a sustainable career.

Learn more about MHIRJ positions available in Bridgeport, here.