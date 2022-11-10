CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Harrison County students got to learn about the true meaning of Veterans Day and what it is like to have a career in the military. Several veterans and active military personnel spoke to students at Mountaineer Middle School in Clarksburg Thursday morning.

School Counselors said a large percentage of students have parents, grandparents or other family members who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces. “So we wanted to bring on our veterans and active personnel to talk to them about the importance of being a veteran, talk to them what Veterans Day means about,” said guidance counselor David Dryden. “We wanted to give them the spotlight to be recognized today because they fight so hard for our country and we just want to give them the recognition they deserve.”

“I think a lot of times kids, especially at this age, they hear about war but they think that it happened a really long time ago and not realizing that we actually do have military personnel who are currently serving today both in country and overseas as well,” said eighth Grade History Teacher Megan Mitchell. “So it’s very important for them to recognize and see what’s going on in our modern day world as well.”

WV Army National Guardsman Sgt. Dustin Henderson said that the military also offers some students to chance to get an education. “The West Virginia Army National Guard, we’re paying 100% tuition to any West Virginia State College, so it’s a big deal for a lot of these kids in rural areas that wouldn’t go to college otherwise.”

Mountaineer Middle School has recently received the Purple Star Award which recognizes it as a Military Friendly School.