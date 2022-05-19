BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Minard’s Spaghetti Express is open for its last day on Thursday in Bridgeport, but don’t worry; the store is also planning on opening a new location.

According to a Facebook post, the express version of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn will be closed permanently starting Friday, May 20. The restaurant has been open in the White Oaks area of Bridgeport since 2019.

“We have enjoyed our time here, however, have decided it is time for a change,” said the post.

But for those who are big fans of Minard’s Express, the post also suggests that they are planning to open a new location. “Please keep checking back to this Facebook page as well as the Clarksburg Minards Spaghetti Inn page for updated information on where you will find us opening soon!”

The post does not give any hints as to where and when the new opening might be. In the meantime, the post says that you can visit the original Minard’s in Clarksburg. The post concludes, “Big changes are coming and we can’t wait!!!”

These big changes come as Minard’s transfers ownership after the death of its long-time owners, Joe and Mary Minard.