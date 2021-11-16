Minard’s Spaghetti Inn matriarch dies

Mary Minard

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg has died.

On Tuesday, a post on the Minard’s Facebook page announced the death of Mary Minard; her obituary posted to the Amos Carvelli website notes that she passed away on Nov. 13.

Due to Minard’s death, the restaurant will be closed for her funeral proceedings taking place on Nov. 18 and 19, according to the Minard’s Spaghetti Inn Facebook post.

Arrangements are being handled by Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Those wishing to express their sympathy to Minard’s family may do so here.