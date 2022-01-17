Minard’s Spaghetti Inn owner passes away

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg, Joseph Minard, has died. He was 90 years old.

Joe Minard

The restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post on Monday, saying that Joe passed away quietly in his home on Monday morning. He joins his wife Mary who passed away in November 2021.

He was a wonderful man, who loved hard and ruled even harder. he was caring, funny and had a heart of gold…. we are completely lost, but know that he is back with his beloved Mary once again. Minard’s Spaghetti Inn Facebook post, Jan. 17, 2022

According to the post, Minard’s will be closed for a while; reopening details will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page when they are available.

Joe played an integral part in the expansion of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn into what it is today. For more information about the restaurant’s history and Joe’s part in it, click here.

Joe Minard (WBOY image)

In addition to his involvement in the community with his restaurant, Joe Minard served in the West Virginia Senate as a representative of the 12th district from 1990 to 1994 and from 1998 to 2013. Prior to that, Minard also served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1983 to 1990. Minard was also a graduate of West Virginia University.