CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) held a job fair at the Clarksburg Post Office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Potential applicants were able to complete multiple steps of the application, such as getting their fingerprints and background checks completed, and filling out applications.

The USPS has vacant positions that they were trying to fill by having the job fair. This is the first job fair that the Clarksburg USPS has hosted, and ther USPS locations like Morgantown and Fairmont have also recently held a job fair to bring in applicants.

Positions that they are trying to fill include:

Rural Carrier Associate – $19.50, employees that will deliver mail from house to house within’ the Harrison County limits.

Assistant Rural Carrier – $19.50, delivers packages on Sundays and observed federal holidays.

City Carrier Associate – $19.92, employees that will deliver mail from house to house within’ the Clarksburg and Bridgeport limits.

Postal Support Employee Clerk – $19.62, sells products, including postage stamps and money orders.

Eric Grossa, Postmaster, mentioned that getting hired will leave room for great opportunities that most companies no longer offer. “We’re trying to get our staffing up and we’re trying to get in front of the peak season, which is just not too far away. We want to make sure that our employees that we are hiring now are ready for that time of the year. Anybody that’s getting hired, you know, this is an opportunity for a long-lasting career with an organization that has great benefits, retirement, through a savings plan.”

If you were unable to make it to the job fair and are still interested in applying for a USPS position, you can find more information here.