Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to acquire Canadair Regional Jet Program, including Bridgeport location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Bombardier Inc. have agreed on a June 1 closing date for a transaction pertaining to the acquisition of Canadair Regional Jet Program.

According to a press release, the program will be operated under the new name of MHI RJ Aviation Group beginning on the same date.

The companies have agreed that all closing conditions have been met, the release states.

As part of the acquisition, MHI is acquiring the maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing and sales activities for the CRJ Series aircraft, along with the type certificates, according to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. This includes the CRJ-related services and support network mainly located in Mirabel, Québec and Toronto, Ontario in Canada and Bridgeport, West Virginia and Tucson, Arizona in the United States. CRJ Spare parts will continue to be distributed from depots in Chicago, Illinois and Frankfurt, Germany.

The release explains that MHIRJ will provide a holistic servicing and support solution for the global aircraft industry, including the CRJ Series aircraft, and eventually, for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family of next-generation regional jets.

Key integration milestone updates will be provided on an ongoing basis, according to the release.