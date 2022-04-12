CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank’s (MFB) Mobile Pantry made a stop in western Harrison County this morning.

Salem University hosted a free food giveaway in its parking lot on campus. A group of volunteers including Salem Soccer players stuffed boxes full of food and helped load them into vehicles.

More than one hundred fifty families received a weeks worth of healthy food including chicken, milk, oranges, beans, and shrimp.

Lilly Hoover, MFB Mobile Pantry Assistant, said,”Anybody in the state of West Virginia is allowed to come out to our mobile pantries. There are income guidelines but they are set very high so most people do qualify. All across the state and even the country there are so many people that need food and sometimes people are afraid to ask and sometime a little bit of food can go a long ways.”

To see when the next Mobile Food Pantry is coming to your neighborhood, log onto to wboy.com where you’ll find a link to a full county by county schedule.