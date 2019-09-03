Momma Leah’s Goods opens shop in downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new shop featuring handmade soaps and all-natural skin-care goods opened Tuesday in downtown Clarksburg.

City officials met at Momma Leah’s Goods for a ribbon cutting in front of its new location on South 4th St. The shop sells handmade soaps, lotions and bath bombs, all with owner Leah Michael’s homemade recipes. Michael said she started the business three years ago as a home business.

“I really got into this because my son had eczema, so about seven years ago I started experimenting with things,” Michael said. “The first thing I ever made was laundry powders and it just kind of exploded. I found my passion and I’m really glad to bring all natural products to the community.”

Momma Leah’s Goods is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.