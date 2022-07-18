BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Health System has filed a formal application to build and operate a new state-of-the-art small format hospital in Bridgeport, according to an announcement on Monday. The $22.5 million project will serve the greater Harrison County community.

Small format hospitals are accredited by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer hospital-based services, just on a smaller scale than larger hospitals. The hospital would include inpatient and outpatient medical beds, diagnostic imaging and lab services, and full-service emergency services, according to Mon Health.

According to Mon Health, the new small format hospital will be located in Charles Pointe, a community within the city of Bridgeport.

“We believe that this is the perfect solution for Harrison County and surrounding communities,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “Because many Harrison County communities already know and trust Mon Health for their medical care, we look forward to opening this new hospital to keep healthcare local to our patients.”

In December 2021, Mon Health System opened Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall. The small format hospital was the first of its kind in the state and embraces the importance of timely scalable rural healthcare investments needed in West Virginia.

“Our commitment to expand access and improve the choice that people have in where they receive their healthcare is our priority,” said Mon Health System Board of Directors Chairman Ed Boyle. “Accessibility close to home is a key component of quality care, and Mon Health and its locally based board of community volunteers are pleased to bring this innovation to our state.”

In the past few months, Mon Health began expanding its behavioral health services in the Harrison County community with a partnership with Highland-Clarksburg Hospital. According to Goldberg, the expanded accessibility of healthcare services and choices in North Central West Virginia will help enhance the overall health of the communities they serve.

“We are pleased to welcome Mon Health System to Harrison County,” said Jamie Corton, chairman of Genesis Partners, LLC, the developers of Charles Pointe. “Mon Health is a respected leader in healthcare here in West Virginia. Their plan to build a community hospital within walking distance to the many amenities located here, including the new $50 million Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, fits well with the mission of Charles Pointe.”