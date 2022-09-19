BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Mon Health System, now part of Vandalia Health, announced on Sept. 16 that it has been approved by the West Virginia Health Care Authority to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport to serve the Harrison County community.

Mon Health System has been looking at the success rates of the Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital over the past few months. While looking at its discharge data, they realized they had an opportunity to improve access to urgent care in and around the Harrison County area. They have been looking at the Harrison County area for a while and so they filed a Certificate of Need application with the State’s Health Care Authority back in July.

Chairman of the Mon Health System Board of Directors, Ed Boyle, said that health system leadership is excited to get started on building the small format hospital.

“Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital” will be a one-story facility located in Charles Pointe near the Bridge Sports Complex and North Central West Virginia Airport. The new hospital is expected to be nearly 20,000 square feet with 10 inpatient beds and eight emergency beds.

Small format hospitals are accredited by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and offer services that are hospital-based, like inpatient and outpatient medical beds, diagnostic imaging and lab services, and full-service emergency services.

This new small hospital will be used for urgent care needs and will help patients move to the next level of care as needed.

“A lot of our patients don’t always need surgery or higher levels, what we call interventions or procedures. They need good medical care close to home and this model is very affordable, very scalable, very quick to build, and we believe, feels the gap for what’s already in place around the area, and what we think we can do to improve access to care,” said David Goldberg, Mon Health System President and CEO.

The developers of Charles Pointe approached Mon Health System in regards to building up that particular area. There have been new houses built, and a new restaurant will even be coming to the area within the next year. Charles Pointe presented Mon Health with their master plan, and the Mon Health President said that it just made sense to choose the specific location.

Conceptual sketch of the Mon Health hospital in Harrison County (Courtesy: Mon Health)

Mon Health is now working on the planning process and wants to have the new Neighborhood Hospital open and running within the next 18 to 24 months.