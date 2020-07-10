Mon Power advises customers to avoid using unnecessary energy during heat wave

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- With the current heat wave, FirstEnergy and Mon Power want to remind customers how they can save energy to avoid paying more to stay cool.

One way to beat the heat indoors, without spending too much, is by keeping all blinds and drapes closed and by keeping refrigerators and freezers as full as possible to keep room temperatures down and to reduce the amount of work the device.

Window air conditioners should only be in use when someone is in the room, in order to avoid using unnecessary amounts of energy.

“Something else you might want to do is maybe it isn’t the time to be baking a lot of cookies or using your oven for a lot of gourmet meals because that’s just going to heat your house up and you’re going to have to use your air conditioner to cool it down,” said Mark Durbin, senior consultant with Mon Power.

In addition, it is recommended to make sure all air conditioning and furnace filters are clean.