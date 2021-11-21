Monongah Dairy Kone gives out Thanksgiving dinners

Monongah Dairy Kone gives out free thanksgiving meals to families in need,

MONONGAH W.Va. – Monongah Dairy Kone is giving away Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.

In a Facebook post, they announced they would be giving away 6 dinners. However, they received more than twice that amount in requests for Thanksgiving dinners. With the help from the community, they have the supplies to offer 16 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Meals will include turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, noodles, rolls, and a dessert.

Those who requested a meal can pick it up on Nov. 23 and 24 at the Monongah Dairy Kone.