Monthly VA Food Pantry held in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center teamed up with the Mountaineer Food Bank to feed around 400 local veterans and their families on Friday.

The two agencies held their monthly veteran food pantry at the VA Park in Clarksburg Friday morning. Hundreds of cars went through the line in the first hour of the drive-thru giveaway.

Organizers said the food boxes that were handed out were packed with protein items along with fruits and vegetables. The extra items added to this month’s supply of boxes included chicken, apples and cheese.

“Well, it’s a way to thank veterans for their service and during this time period it is helpful to have this extra food available to veterans who may be struggling financially,” said Amber Kovach, the Homeless Program Manager.

The VA Food Pantry is every third Friday of the month from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.