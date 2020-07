ANMOORE, W.Va. – A power outage is affecting customers in Harrison County.

According to the First Energy website, approximately 111 customers are without power across Anmoore and an additional 80 customers are without power in Bridgeport.

There is no word at this time as to what specifically caused the power outages but first energy also detailed that the estimated repair time will be at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

To report an outage to Mon Power, call 1-888-LIGHTSS or 1-888-544-4877.