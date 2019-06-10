Morrisey meets with community to discuss drug addiction recovery

CLARKSBURG W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey met with those involved with drug addiction and recovery based careers to discuss challenges faced in the arena of drug treatment.

Morrisey spoke on the importance of eliminating consistent drug use and how to break the cycle.

“You need to make sure that you’re not just having a temporary solve on the problem. You’re actually addressing the permanent, the root causes and one of the things that we see is that you have to make sure people get back into the right programs because we see a lot of folks that may get out of jail, but they go right back to a life of addiction. That can’t be the case,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey also spoke on how to focus additional money not only on direct care of opioid and other drug use, but also secondary transitional caring options.