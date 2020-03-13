Mount Clare auto shop celebrates opportunity to serve customers with new expansion

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va.- The T-body Auto Body Repair shop in Mount Clare celebrated a new expansion on Friday.

The shop’s fifth expansion added a new multi-purpose building in the back of the shop to offer several different services to customers, such as paint jobs.

T-Body held a ribbon cutting and a celebration with catered food and cake to show off its new building. Staff members said it will greatly increase efficiency and provide better quality work.

“This is our fifth addition we’ve added to be able to take care of our customers properly and a lot faster, so it’s a very good extension to be able to take care of our employees and our customers,” said owner Tom Langford.

T-body Auto Body Repair is located on Barbour Pike in Mount Clare in Harrison County. To learn more about services that the body repair shop offers, click here.