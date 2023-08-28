CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts, in collaboration with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, hosted a live recording of the globally broadcasted radio show Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea.

Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio for almost 40 years. The two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 280 stations across America and around the world through NPR Music.

Andy Walker, President of the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, pointed out that the event gives local musicians like Clarksburg natives The Davison Brothers a chance to perform on a global stage.

“It’s just exciting that things that are happening right here in our communities will be influencing people across the world,” said Walker.

Mountain Stage features performances recorded in front of a live audience from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues and country to indie rock, synth pop, world music and alternative.

“It’s really given a platform, a national place for them to go to showcase the incredible musicians, artists, and talent that we have right here in West Virginia and expose them to a much larger audience beyond the borders of West Virginia,” Walker said.

The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County officials also say the foundation strives to foster an arts-rich environment and to encourage the development and appreciation of all art forms, while also promoting the growth of artistic, cultural, as well as economic development.