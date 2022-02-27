BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Mountain State Lacrosse wrapped up its season and has started to look ahead to the future.

The program brings together high school aged kids to represent the state of West Virginia in different lacrosse tournaments in the region.

Mountain State Lacrosse Uniform (WBOY Image)

“It’s really an opportunity to just try to grow the game in West Virginia,” President of Mountain State Lacrosse, Jay Rodgers said.

Some players have years of experience and others have been playing for just a few months, but coaches said it’s a way to expand opportunities for all kids.

“Theirs girls that play for Fairmont Senior and they’ve won state championships and girls that have played in some other sports that have done that as well but to be able to do that for your state I think was a considerable source of pride for them.” Rogers said.

This year, the girls team had more than 20 players who traveled to tournaments in Pennsylvania and North Carolina and took home several titles. Some of the girls said going into the season they weren’t expecting to win because they were a first-year travel team.

“I think we were just a little hesitant at first because we haven’t played together at all and we didn’t really know each other but later on as soon as we started playing together more, I think we got more connected almost,” Aubrey Harrison, a Mountain State Lacross player said.

(Left to Right) Madison Jones , Alexis Stewart, Aubrey Harrison, Chloe Trabelstead and Morgan Rogers. Mountain State Lacrosse Players (WBOY Image)

“We began to gel really well,” Alexis Stewart, a Mountain State lacrosse player added. “…I didn’t know anybody, so I was really nervous but like she said after the first practices I really enjoyed playing with these girls and they’re like some of my closest friends now.”

Mountain State lacrosse is looking to add to their boys and girls teams next year. They are also looking to start a middle school team.

For more information about joining the Mountain State Lacrosse program, send an email to mountainstatelacrosse@gmail.com.