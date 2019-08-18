Mountaineer Cruisers come to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Cruisers held their 14th annual car show in Bridgeport Saturday evening.

With over 100 cars in attendance, the event provided raffle’s, entertainment, and food.

“People’s got all these cars so they need to do something with them, they’re just sitting in their garage. So, they can bring them out and show them off, and like I said, it helps a good cause,” said Roger Spagnuolo, Mountaineer Cruisers President.

Each year, the Cruisers donate proceeds to local charities in need.