Mountaineer Food Bank gives back to veterans by partnering with VA to distribute food

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank monthly food distribution for veterans was held at the VA Park in Clarksburg on Friday.

Volunteers from Dominion Energy and the VA helped distribute food to those in need and nearly 400 boxes were available that contained five days worth of meals.

Boxes included cereal, peanut butter, canned soups, fruits, and vegetables. Chicken was also available for those that needed it.

The food that was distributed is acquired through grants, monetary donations, and contributions from local grocers. The event was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but by 7 a.m., the line was already dozens of cars deep.

“We get thanked a lot for what we do, and like I said, two months ago at least two different people told us when they came through the line here that they’d been without food one or two days and no money to buy any,” explained volunteer Roger Richards.

For more information on future distributions, contact the VA Hospital or head over to the Mountaineer Food Bank’s Facebook page by clicking here.