Mountaineer Food Bank holds mobile food drive for veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank held a drive-thru food bank at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarksburg on Friday morning.

Four-hundred meals were set to be given out to veterans who stopped by. Boxes included milk, frozen chicken and dumplings, and other non-perishable items.

A box from the Mountaineer Food Bank

Organizers from the Mountaineer Food Bank said they’re happy to help out veterans any way they can.

“Mountaineer Food Bank is dedicated to serving out veterans. They’re a population who sacrificed a lot for a country, and we just wanna be there and support in ways that we can as our funding allows,” said Laura Phillips, Director of Community Programs at the Mountaineer Food Bank.

The Mountaineer Food Bank will be at the VA Memorial Park on the third Friday of every month for veterans from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

You can find out more about the Mountaineer Food Bank and their mobile food pantry here.