Mountaineer Food Bank holds program in Harrison County for veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Program fed hundreds of veterans in Harrison County on Friday morning.

Volunteers from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, along with a team from Dominion Energy, handed out nearly 400 boxes of food at the VA park in Clarksburg.

The Mountaineer Food Bank distributes the food to veterans every third Friday of the month and has been doing so for three years. The distribution runs 8 a.m.–10 a.m.

Any veteran or spouse of a veteran can pick up the free food on a first-come first-served basis with proper military ID.

“Cause the veterans have served our country, and food insecurity is a problem for the veteran population, and they are hesitant to ask for help, so we want to be here and provide for them any way we can,” said Laura Phillips, director of community programs.

For more information about how to receive a free box of food, or to volunteer or donate to the program, click here.