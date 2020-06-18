Mountaineer Food Bank partners with United Way and Salem University

SALEM,W.Va- The United Way of Harrison County teamed up with Mountaineer Food Bank and Salem University to provide food to the community.

The Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry is open to the public and volunteers from both the United Way and Salem University helped load cars with plenty of food to help those in need get through these difficult times while following CDC guidelines to make sure everyone remains protected.

“They pull up, our volunteers are all geared up with gloves and masks, we even have hand sanitizer over there and we’re practicing social distancing, so we’re just trying to keep it as safe as possible,” said Brad Riffee with the United Way of Harrison County.

The United Way’s Day of Action Food Drive will be held on Friday with three drop off locations in Harrison County.

To learn more about the United Way’s Day of Action, click here.