Mountaineer Middle School students attend anti-vaping assembly

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Mountaineer Middle School students learned about the dangers of vaping on Friday morning through an interactive assembly.

The school’s ‘Raze’ club came up with the idea to host the assembly and invited a group to share information in the form of a game show that allowed students to win real money.

Principal John Rogers says the school wanted to educate students in a way that kept their attention on an important subject.

“We used to have issues with cigarettes and we kind of got away from that, but now I think students see vapes and Juul type products as an ok substitute and it’s not an ok substitute and I think we need to raise that awareness for all students,” said Rogers.

There has recently been consideration of banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in West Virginia.