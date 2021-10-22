Mr. Taco moves from food truck to restaurant offering authentic Mexican food to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new restaurant in the Glen Elk area of Clarksburg held a soft opening on Oct. 22. to welcome the community to their traditional Mexican-style cuisine.

The new restaurant, Mr. Taco, was once run out of a food truck. For over a year, owners Kenneth and Alma Tyson served the people of Clarksburg and surrounding areas with the help of their children from a truck that was once an empty bread truck.

The owners put three years into the renovations to their food truck. Once they realized their business could be a success, Kenneth began to put all of his effort into the Mr. Taco food truck.

The building they now occupy didn’t need a ton of work, so after two months of five people renovating the space, the sit-in Mr. Taco restaurant was ready to serve the public.

Including the owners, the restaurant staffs eight people. One of those staff members is Alma’s sister, who can be seen making fresh tortillas beside the bar area for all the customers to see.

This business started with Alma making food from her kitchen at home for her friends and family. Businesses began to request food from Alma, and after that point, they decided to run the food truck. Once they saw the success of their food truck, they thought they could occupy a space where their customers could sit at a table and enjoy their meal inside.

“There’s so much potential that can be done in Glen Elk to bring happiness back to this place, and we just really want to see that. We want to bring things for the people, make the people come here and enjoy themselves, and make this Baltimore Avenue back to what it used to be,” said Kenneth Tyson.

The restaurant now operates Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. You can find the restaurant at 415 Baltimore Avenue, Clarksburg W.Va., 26301. Mr. Taco can be reached at (304) 918-9469.

As of now, the grand opening for Mr. Taco is scheduled for Nov. 1.