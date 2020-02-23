Mt. Zion Baptist Church hosts Black History Month program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Black History Month is celebrated throughout February and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Clarksburg had a very unique way of helping the community celebrate the great contributions African Americans have had and continue to make.

This is the sixth year that the church has hosted the ‘Who Am I’ event, members of the congregation picked an individual from black history to portray and took the time to study important facts from their lives. Then, at the event, some came dressed in costume and acted out their roles for others to try to guess who they were.

Some of the portrayals included Maya Angelou, Simone Biles and Madam C.J. Walker. Anita Armand, who helps organize the event explained that remembering history is more than just one month out of the year.

“It’s actually every day for us, to learn and to cherish our history and what we’re all about, black history. Because I say this every year, it’s not just black history,” Armand described. “It’s American history and we need to learn more, we need to know more and just to have the knowledge of people in our history.”

The program also included a performance by the church’s dance team, Order My Steps Dance Ministry. They performed an interpretive and powerful dance that portrayed what it was like during slavery. Armand said that her favorite participants were from those in the youth group. She thinks that seeing the children’s energy and willingness to learn about and interpret history always inspires her to keep planning the event.

After the program wrapped up, everyone headed downstairs for homemade soul food and dessert.

One thing Armand focused on was that anyone who wanted to attend this event could do so. “It’s held on the last Sunday of February every year and anyone is welcome to attend,” she explained.

If anyone would like to attend any events in the future at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, it is located at 315 Water St. in Clarksburg.