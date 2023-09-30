CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Inaugural Mountain Craft Film Festival is being held over the weekend at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Mountain Craft is a production company based out of Fairmont and was approached by Robinson Grand staff who asked if they would be interested in hosting a film festival. People who attend the festival can participate in many activities, such as watching multiple films, a vendor show, a VR film experience and more.

“I can’t say enough, you know, about the Robinson Grand and just their help, uh, with everything here and then just this facility,” Film Festival Communications Director, Ben Berry, said. “I mean it is world class and the, the films look amazing in there. They have an area for our vendors. They have an area for our, our gallery, and so just to have something like this here in the Clarksburg community; I don’t think people realize how amazing this is, but like for a film festival, this is one of the best venues in the entire state to do something like this, and it’s right here in our backyard.”

The festival began Friday and will be continue through 10 p.m., Saturday. For a full list of events, you can click here.