CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Movie lovers from all around West Virginia should be circling their calendars for the MTN Craft Film Festival, which is set to make its debut this September.

Taking place at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Sept. 29 and 30, organizers have said that this film is suitable for everyone.

“One thing I really want to say is this is not just for filmmakers, this is for your average audience,” Mtn Craft Film Festival Communications Director, Ben Berry, said. “We want to pack this theatre out and we want people to come and experience these films.”

Berry added that upwards of 50 short films were submitted to go with four feature-length films – Brawlers, King Coal, Impossible Town and O Pioneer. The short films will be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the feature films are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“It’s really a full day of storytelling,” Berry said.

There will be a question and answer session afterward for people to partake in to further discuss the films. Multiple different genres will be represented.

“We really hope to grow this in the years to come to make this something really big,” Berry said.

The films also have a special tie to the Mountain State.

“This film festival is specifically for Appalachians, you either have to be from Appalachia (or) made the film in Appalachia to do the festival,” Berry said. “We really wanted it to be a celebration of artists from the region.”

A unique VR film installation, food trucks, vendors and more will also be at the festival.

The cost for the event is $25 for a single-day pass and $40 for a two-day pass. To get your tickets, click here.