Mud volleyball tournament returns to Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — The tradition of the annual mud volleyball tournament returned to the Lost Creek Community Festival on Saturday. The tournament was a fixture of the festival for nearly 40 years but was not held last year due to the pandemic.

Eight teams waded into the thick mud to square off for the right to be called champion of the tournament. Trophies were handed out to the teams that placed first, second, and third. Games began early in the morning and ran throughout the day.

The tournament was one of the most popular events of the festival. Spectators watched from the opening game, taking the splatter from the mud in the pit with a smile. Players were covered in mud the second they stepped foot into the pit, but it did not matter to them one bit.

“We just are here to have fun, raise some money for the festival, get muddy. It’s just nice to be outside doing something,” said Janna Frazier, who competed in the tournament.

Before the tournament began, the mud pit was named in honor of Bryan Hudkins, a long-time participant in the annual tournament, who recently passed away.