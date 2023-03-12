CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Magician, comedian and ventriloquist Andy Gross will be performing at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg on March 25.

According to Robinson Grand, Gross’s videos have “over 100 Million views and counting on the internet,” and he performs over 150 shows a year at “comedy clubs, Las Vegas, cruise ships, fortune 500 corporate events, colleges and performing arts theaters everywhere.”

Gross has made many TV appearances, including The Ellen show and a NBC television special, and is also known as the youngest professional racquetball player in the history of the sport, before his retirement at the age of 26.

Gross’s show, “Andy Gross Mindboggling,” will begin on March 25 at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online or by calling The Robinson Grand Ticketing Center at 855-773-6283.