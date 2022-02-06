Multiple crews battle structure fire in Reynoldsville

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department respond to a fire on Rising Bird Lane Feb. 5, 2022.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A fire broke out at a home on Rising Bird Lane in Reynoldsville just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

A fireman with the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department said one occupant was home at the time of the fire. Fire crews also stated no one was injured as a result of the fire. The fire crews on the scene were unsure what caused the fire, Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department will be investigating the cause.

Reynoldsville, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Salem, Spelter Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with Harrison County EMS and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories