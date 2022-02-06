Multiple crews battle structure fire in Reynoldsville

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A fire broke out at a home on Rising Bird Lane in Reynoldsville just before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

A fireman with the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department said one occupant was home at the time of the fire. Fire crews also stated no one was injured as a result of the fire. The fire crews on the scene were unsure what caused the fire, Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department will be investigating the cause.

Reynoldsville, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Salem, Spelter Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with Harrison County EMS and the West Virginia Division of Highways.