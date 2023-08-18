CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has announced that multiple roads in Harrison County will experience delays over the next couple of weeks.

According to multiple releases from the WVDOH, paving and shoulder work is expected to take place on multiple roads in the following days; it began on Thursday, Aug. 17 on Owings Road, County Route 12/4.

The Owings Road delay is expected continue until Wednesday, Aug. 23 and will affect the stretch of the road from the junction of County Route 12, Janes Hill Road to the junction of County Route 12/17, Miners Way. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and directed by flaggers during the daily working hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Following the completion of work on Owing’s Road, the WVDOH is expected to perform similar work on County Route 6, Jones Run Road which will begin Wednesday, Aug. 23. Work is scheduled from the junction of County Route 6/12, Coal Street to the junction of County Route 6/3, Big Indian Run Road between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Work on this project is expected to wrap up on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The WVDOH warns that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the schedule of these projects and drivers are advised to plan ahead or seek alternate routes while work is taking place.