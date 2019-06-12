Multiple municipal elections held in Harrison County

Harrison County communities, Bridgeport and Stonewood, held their municipal election on Tuesday.

Bridgeport Municipal Election results:

For Bridgeport, two city council seats were contested. These are the results in order:

Don Burton – 478 votes Jeff Smell – 374 votes Donnie Tate – 167 votes James Yeater – 136 votes Adam Starkley – 34 votes

For city recorder, Dr. Harry “Hank” Murray ran unopposed.

Stonewood Municipal Election results:

For Stonewood, all council seats were uncontested. These are the city council candidates.

Jim Nutter – 51 votes Patrick Marozzi – 50 votes Mike Hyman – 48 votes Kim Nicholson – 44 votes Jackie Carrico – 44 votes

Jim Terango ran for mayor with 51 votes unopposed. Danny Phares ran for city recorder with 51 votes unopposed as well.

Both election results will still need to be canvassed.