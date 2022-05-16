BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In March, 12 News told you about a wall in Bridgeport that would soon turn into a mural. Now, that work of art is completed.

The mural was painted by Leah Seaman and faces the city’s pool near the Benedum Civic Center.

The piece only took a week to paint and also included the help of 40 elementary school students from Simpson and Johnson Elementaries in Bridgeport.

The wall features several pieces of the community, including the Benedum Civic Center, Bridgeport High School athletics, the North Central West Virginia Airport and more.

“We had a list, and some things just didn’t look right on there. So, we kind of went back and forth and came up with different designs. So, ultimately, we came up with this and we love it. I couldn’t be happier with it. It’s exactly what we wanted,” said Amy Callahan, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Bridgeport.

Callahan also said that many residents have given positive feedback on the mural.