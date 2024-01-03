CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The January 2024 term of the Harrison County Grand Jury returned 53 indictments.

Violent Crimes

Ulices Pineda

Ulices Pineda, 43, originally of Illinois, but who was living in Bridgeport, was indicted on one count of murder and one count of use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arrested in June and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of David Mazza. Mazza was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in North View on June 13 and was taken to United Hospital Center where he died from his injuries. At the time of Pineda’s arrest, police searched the James Street residence he was staying in and found a “firearm matching the same caliber and ammunition located at the crime scene.”

Joshua Riffle

Joshua Riffle, 39, of Clarksburg, was indicted on:

Two counts of soliciting a minor via computer

One count of distributing and exhibiting material visually depicting minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Two counts of sending, distributing, exhibiting, possessing, displaying or transporting of material by a parent, guardian, or custodian depicting a child engages in sexually explicit conduct

Four counts of use of minor in filming sexually explicit conduct

One count of sexual assault in the third degree

Two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust

One count of incest

One count of first degree sexual abuse

Two counts of attempted malicious assault on a law enforcement officer

Riffle was arrested back in August after a standoff with officers from the Clarksburg Police Department in the basement of a South 24th Street home. Due to a change in West Virginia state law that went into effect in 2022, West Virginia’s Magistrate Courts are not able to release information to the media regarding certain sex crimes.

Tyler Beale

Tyler Beale, 27, of Shinnston, was indicted on one count of felony cruelty to animals and one count of use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arrested back in November after deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department followed up on a report of animal abuse and Beale allegedly told them “his dog was disobedient, so he took the dog outside and shot it.”

Brandon Limberick

Brandon Limberick, 20, of Fairmont, was indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of attempt to commit a malicious assault and one count of conspiracy to commit a malicious assault. He was arrested in May after a drive-by shooting in Gypsy that took place earlier that month. In the criminal complaint filed at the time of his arrest, Limberick was accused of texting a woman about getting his “pole” after an altercation with another man. The woman named in that criminal complaint was not included in January’s Grand Jury indictments.

Caine Vanhorn

Caine Vanhorn, 38, of Lake Wales, Florida, was indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested back in March after police said he fired at least six shots at another man at the Days Inn in Clarksburg. He was taken into custody after a Bridgeport Police officer initiated a traffic stop because the truck he was in matched the description of a vehicle seen leaving the hotel and approximately 11 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Richard Riggleman

Richard Riggleman, 64, of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He was arrested in February after he allegedly “blindly discharged” a firearm during an argument with a woman, where he “told her that he was ‘going to kill her’,” according to a criminal complaint filed at the time.

Drugs

Brianna Wise

Brianna Wise, 29, of Fairmont, was indicted on one count of gross child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death and one count of possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested back in August after officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department performed a traffic stop on a car with an expired inspection and “loud broken muffler system” and ended up taking Wise into custody for warrants from the state of Pennsylvania that required extradition. During a free-air sniff of the vehicle, a K-9 unit alerted, according to the criminal complaint filed at the time. Wise allegedly “stated she had fentanyl in the car” and officers ended up finding a bag with “multiple burnt fentanyl foils, that had burnt residue of fentanyl on the diapers and clothing of the child,” inside a child’s diaper bag. According to the complaint, she was 7 months pregnant at the time of her arrest.

Gloria Martin Walter Tinker

Gloria Martin, 52, and Walter Tinker, 65, both of Clarksburg, were indicted on one count each of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. The two were arrested in May after fentanyl was found during a Greater Harrison Drug Task Force raid of a Byrd Lane residence and Tinker allegedly told task force members “that he and Martin sold fentanyl to people they knew in the area of Clarksburg,” according to a criminal complaint filed at the time.

Patricia Shafer Corey Shafer

Corey, 43, and Patricia Shafer, 39, of Salem, were both indicted on two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. The two were arrested back in April after a West Virginia State Police Trooper found counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl, several containers of methamphetamine, a psilocybin, or magic mushroom, “grow kit” sent from Washington state and more during the search of a camper on Chicken Farm Road.

Arthur Murray

Arthur Murray, 51, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl, and one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl.

Murray was arrested in Preston County back in April after fentanyl was found during a Reedsville-area traffic stop. 12 News has reached out to the Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for more information about why he was indicted in Harrison County but has not yet heard back. This story will be updated with more information if the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office responds to our request.

Click here to read all of the indictments.