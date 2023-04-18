CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is hoping to part of breaking a world record by hosting part of a 50-show concert tour in August.

Clarksburg will welcome Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter for their “See It All” tour, where they will attempt hold 50 shows in 50 states in 49 days. The tour is part of an official world record attempt to beat the current record of 50 days set in 2003.

Clarksburg will be the 12th stop on the tour; that concert will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Robinson Grand, according to a press release.

“I’ve had this idea in my back pocket for the better part of a decade,” said Allman in the release. “50 shows in the 50 United States in 50 days. I think growing up reading the World Record books, it’s just always been a fantasy to go after a world record.”

The concert will feature Frankenreiter’s “soulful” and “laid-back grooves” as well as Allman’s award-winning blues music. Tickets for the event at the Robinson Grand start at $25 and are available to the general public starting on April 21 on the Robinson Grand website.