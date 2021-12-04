Mustang Discovery Ride comes to Stars and Strides as part of 5,000 mile journey

Co-founder Lisanne Fear talks to the audience about the story of how her and Hannah Catalino met, while atop her mustang, Phineas, and Abilene, a ‘mule’stang, next to her. (WBOY Image)

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. – The Mustang Discovery Foundation’s Mustang Discovery Ride came to Harrison County on Saturday afternoon.

the group was at Stars and Strides in Meadowbrook to give a demonstration of how the organization trains mustangs.

The foundation focuses on trying to help get mustangs that are in government holding pens across the United States adopted.

The tag line “5,000 miles, 5,000 mustangs” comes from the group’s co-founders, who will be walking with their mustangs across the American Discovery Trail from Sept. 2021 to Oct. 2022.

Hannah Catalino rides her mustang while checking out some barrels in the arena. (WBOY Image)

“To be able to give back, because the people that really allow us to be able to do this. It’s the support of everyone from volunteers to sponsors that allow us to be able to do this. So, by getting to come here at this beautiful place in West Virginia is just a way to give back,” said Hannah Catalino, one of the co-founders of The Mustang Discovery Foundation.

The group is hoping to head to Ohio next, pending how the animals and humans are feeling.

If you want to learn more about the organization, you can click here. If you’d like to donate to the organization, you can click here.