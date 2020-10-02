MVB receives 2020 West Virginia Community Lender of the Year distinction

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local bank has been selected as the 2020 West Virginia Community Lender of the Year.

MVB on Main Street in Clarksburg received the distinction from the small business administration at a ceremony Thursday morning. This recognition comes after the bank loaned more than $1 million to several different local small businesses last year. MVB officials explained that it’s the least they can do to help out the community during the pandemic.

“The PPE loan process that we were apart of, we helped out hundreds and hundreds of small businesses here in the community that made them be able to keep their doors open and pay their employees,” said Tony Merendino. “That’s something that we were very happy to be a part of.”

This is the 6th year in a row MVB bank has received the honor.