My Little Cupcake hosts ‘Bead Bracelets and Breast Cancer Awareness’ event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Volunteers in Harrison County are raising money to help women in need of healthcare by hosting the ‘Bead Bracelets and Breast Cancer Awareness’ event at the My Little Cupcake in Bridgeport.

The group is selling raffle tickets for different prize baskets and overnight trips donated by businesses within the area.

Proceeds will go to ‘Harrison County Local’ and Bonnie’s Bus, which comes to Harrison County multiple times through out the year.

“Everybody needs to get checked. If you are 25 and older, I say go get checked. If you feel a lump, make sure you go, don’t put it off to, ‘Oh, I’ll wait another day or I’ll wait a week, a month,’ don’t do that because it can happen to anybody.”

Throughout the week, the organization will be at various restaurants throughout the area selling raffles before their elimination dinner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Center on Saturday, October 26, at 6:30 p.m.