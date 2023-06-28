Watch previous coverage of the Myths of the Mountains tour from 2019 in the player above.

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fort New Salem Foundation is bringing back its lamplit folklore tours for the first time since the pandemic.

The Myths of the Mountains tour, where guests are escorted by lamplight around Fort New Salem and told unique folklore tales by costumed storytellers, will be running for two weekend in July. The lamplight tours will be available from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on July 8 and 22, according to a release sent Wednesday.

Each tour takes a little over an hour and transports guests to Appalachia in the 1800s. Tours launch roughly every 10 minutes and take about an hour, and tickets are $7, but kids under 10 are free. Tours come with a complimentary cup of cider, and visitors can also take a look inside the Fort New Salem Gift Shop.

In addition to the Myths of the Mountains, Fort New Salem has other events planned throughout 2023, according to its website, including the Dulcimer Festival in August, the Apple Butter Festival and Fall Fort Day in October, and the Spirit of Christmas in the Mountains for several weekend in November and December.