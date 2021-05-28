Name of Clarksburg veteran to be added to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall

WASHINGTON – Each spring, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund works with the Department of Defense to make updates to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. On Memorial Day, Clarksburg veteran Larry R. Tenda’s name will be added to the wall.

Marine Corps PFC Larry R. Tenda fought and died from his injuries in the Vietnam War, a press release explains. He sustained wounds from a grenade explosion at his base on May 7, 1969.

Tenda was sent back to the United States, where he succumbed to his injuries months later at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. After years of trying to add Tenda’s name to the wall and not getting anywhere, his family reached out to the office of Rep. David McKinley, R–W.Va., the release states.

McKinley’s office said Constituent Service Representative Bob Villers was instrumental in working through the process necessary to honor him.

“PFC Tenda severed his country and paid the ultimate sacrifice, but he didn’t get the recognition of the other 58,281 Vietnam veterans honored on the wall. Bob has been fighting like a bulldog for PFC Tenda and his family to receive this extraordinary honor. Thanks to the hard work of Bob, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, and PFC Tenda’s family, he will finally get proper recognition. This is righting a wrong that should have been bestowed upon him much sooner, I am proud that our office was able to play a part in making this happen.” Rep. McKinley

To watch the ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Wall on Memorial Day, click here for the VVMF YouTube channel or click here for its Facebook page. Both pages will stream the event on Monday, starting at 1 p.m.