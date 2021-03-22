Nardelli Audiology leasing hearing aids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – One local business is using a new approach to providing hearing aids.

Nardelli Audiology is offering its customers the option to lease their hearing aids instead of buying them. Nardelli customers have been doing this for the past four years, and more than 75% of patients have decided to lease.

Officials said that it is more cost-effective and allows patients to upgrade their hearing aids every 36 months for other models.

“It was really modeled after the cell phone plan, where, you know, you lease your cell phone and then when the new one comes out, you upgrade them. That’s kind of what this idea was built around,” said Dr. Melissa Rose, owner of Nardelli Audiology.

The leasing process involves small monthly payments as opposed to one larger upfront payment.