NASA’s IV &V program officials hold Kids Day in the Park

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – NASA’s IV&V held its annual Kids Day in the Park event on Thursday.

More than 2,000 kids in West Virginia and across the nation tuned into the virtual event. They were able to learn about robotics, telescopes and aviation. Specialists presented ways to code robotics and talked about airplanes that they work with.

“I think that it’s an opportunity to show students what’s available in West Virginia where they live and have been growing up and that maybe one thing that really helps them decide if they want to go into a stem field,” Josh Revels an education outreach specialist for NASA’S IV&V and coordinator for Kids Day in the Park. “Plus, it’s also a great way for them to get experience with people in the field and see how fun that a career in stem is.”

This event has been ongoing for more than 20 years but was virtual last year and this year because of COVID precautions.

Josh Revels, Education Outreach Specialist for NASA’s IV&V and Coordinator for Kids Day in the Park.

“The kids are always having a fun time because they’re doing something that is really fun,” Revels said. “All the things that the presenter brings are always engaging and something new because it reflects the work that they’re working on in the present day.”

The event usually takes place at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center where presenters spread out.

“The kids would then rotate around and get to do a little bit of everything, and they have a little more hands-on component to them so they get to interact with stuff that they wouldn’t normally get to see or do in their classes at school,” Revels said.

The events were recorded, and those recordings can be accessed using the following links: