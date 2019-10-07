Nashville artist kicks off Grand Performance Series in Clarksburg

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nashville performer, Maggie Rose kicked off the Harrison County Cultural Foundation’s fourth, Grand Performance Series.

Rose debuted the 2019-2020 series and will be followed by Clarksburg native, Kiersten Wyatt, The West Virginia symphony orchestra and Lucie Sylvas.

“It’s just going to be a great show tonight, we’ve tried to book various genre’s of music for this series, to again, expose folks to things that aren’t normally seen in the area. We’re excited about it,” said Davin Seamon, Harrison County Cultural Festival Board of Directors.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories