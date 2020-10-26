Natalie Tennant announces extension plan to Veterans Business Waiver program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former Secretary of the State has unveiled a new plan to help unemployed veterans.

Natalie Tennant held a public meeting in downtown Clarksburg this afternoon announcing her plan to extend the Veterans Business Waiver program that she started while in office five years ago.

Tennant explained that the new plan will allow spouses to enjoy the same benefits of the current program. The waiver allows veterans to start up their own business and not have to pay the annual report fee or the start-up fee for the first four years.



“We find that we have staggering unemployment rates across the nation for military spouses and this should be open to them because when they go to a location in West Virginia and they want to start their own small business, we’re going to make it easier for them. It’s just common sense and we know that we have the highest per capita of military participation in West Virginia and this is just a way to expand that.”

Tennant is running again this year for Secretary of State.