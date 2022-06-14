CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — June 14 is National Flag Day, a day that commemorates the Second Continental Congress’s adoption of the first United States flag back in 1777.

Harrison County Elks Lodge #2875 did a presentation in the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in front of veterans to go through the whole history of the flags all the up to the current United States flag that is in service today.

Ceremony attendees (WBOY Image)

“Quite an honor to be here with this many veterans and just visit,” Elks Lodge #2875 exalted ruler, Joe Corcoglioniti, said. “Little bit dreary outside, but it’s been a great morning inside, and again as Elks and the Harrison County and West Virginia chapters, we’re glad to be to participate and support the veterans.”

It was the first time that the group was able to do the ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began.