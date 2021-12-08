National security business serving WVU & FBI opens Bridgeport storefront

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A national security solutions company has opened an office in Bridgeport.

Xator Corporation provides biometrics and identity management solutions services in more than 120 countries.

The company is based in Reston, Va. and said its expansion to Charles Pointe in Bridgeport increases customer access to its subject-matter experts.

Officials cut the ribbon for the new Zator Corporation location in Bridgeport (WBOY image)

Company officials added that the new location will help it work collaboratively with government, industry and academia partners, including the FBI, Department of Defense and West Virginia University.

Chris Hamilton, senior vice president of Xator, said, “This was the perfect place. We have a number of customers that are right in this area between the FBI center, CJIS, as well as the DOD and the talent that’s available in the Bridgeport area, not only in the professional community but also for the programs that WVU and some of the other universities around here…It’s the perfect place to grow and nurture that business.”

The company looks to initially employ 100 people at this facility.